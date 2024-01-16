Nashville style southern fried chicken, jumbo chicken wings, crafted chicken sandwiches, sides, shakes, sodas, beer and cocktails.
ROCK'N HOT CHICKEN 529 Stanley Avenue
Featured Items
Seasoned Fries
Crispy French fries with our signature Nashville seasoning. Not spicy.$3.99
BBQ Stacker
Southern fried chicken breast on a potato roll, with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and crispy onions. Served with seasoned fries.$7.99
8-Piece Fried Chicken Bucket
8 pieces of our juicy chicken, marinated in our blend of herbs and seasonings, then battered and fried to crispy golden brown. Offered as classic fried chicken, or with our signature Nashville Seasoning added for extra flavor. A combination of dark meat pieces. Can upgrade to a mix of white and dark meat, which includes boneless chicken breasts.$19.99
MAIN MENU
Gameday Platters !!
Package A - 2lb Boneless Wings, 4 Nashville Chicken Sliders, 2 Mac'N Cheese + 2 Creole Dirty Rice
Enjoy with friends and stay warm!$51.99
Package B - Crispy Fried Onion Strips, 12 Jumbo Wings, 10 Nashville Jumbo Tenders, 2 Mac'N Cheese + 2 Creole Dirty Rice
Enjoy with friends and stay warm!$58.99
Package C - 2 Crispy Fried Onion Strips, 4 Nashville Chicken Sliders, 10 Nashville Jumbo Tenders, 3 Mac'N Cheese + 3 Creole Dirty Rice
Enjoy with friends and stay warm!$69.99
Package D - 20 Nashville Jumbo Tenders
Can't go wrong with a platter of our Nashville Jumbo Tenders! Comes with our signature Boomerang Sauce. Consider adding additional wing sauces for your friends (6 to choose from).$39.99
Package E - 10 Nashville Chicken Sliders
Made with crispy Nashville seasoned white meat chicken on a potato roll, with pickles, house slaw and our signature Boomerang Sauce. Stay warm and keep ROCK'N!$37.99
Package F - 20 Jumbo Wings
20 jumbo, crispy and juicy chicken wings. Includes 4 dipping sauces, choice of 2.$31.99
Nashville Tenders & Sliders
2 Nashville Sliders
2 jumbo sliders made with crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken, potato rolls, pickles, house slaw and Boomerang Sauce. Served with seasoned fries.$8.99
1 Nashville Slider
1 jumbo slider made with a crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken, a potato roll, pickles, house slaw and Boomerang Sauce.$5.99
2 Nashville Jumbo Tenders
2 jumbo crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken tenders with white bread, pickles and 1 Boomerang Sauce on the side. Served with seasoned fries.$7.99
1 Nashville Jumbo Tender + 1 Nashville Slider
1 jumbo slider made with a crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken, a potato roll, pickles, house slaw and Boomerang Sauce.…plus 1 Nashville-style seasoned jumbo chicken tender. Served with seasoned fries.$8.49
1 Extra Jumbo Tender
1 jumbo crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken tender. Includes 1 Boomerang Sauce on the side.$4.99
Chicken Sandwiches
Country Stacker
Southern fried chicken breast on a potato roll, with lettuce, pickles and ranch dressing. Served with seasoned fries.$7.99
Nashville Stacker
Nashville-style crispy chicken breast on a potato roll, with pickles, house slaw and Boomerang Sauce. Served with seasoned fries.$7.99
Rhythm & Blues
Crispy Buffalo chicken breast on a potato roll, with slaw and blue cheese dressing. Served with seasoned fries.$7.99
BBQ Stacker
Southern fried chicken breast on a potato roll, with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and crispy onions. Served with seasoned fries.$7.99
Boneless Wings
Classic Southern Fried Chicken
2-Piece Fried Chicken - Thigh & Leg$5.99
8-Piece Fried Chicken Bucket
8 pieces of our juicy chicken, marinated in our blend of herbs and seasonings, then battered and fried to crispy golden brown. Offered as classic fried chicken, or with our signature Nashville Seasoning added for extra flavor. A combination of dark meat pieces. Can upgrade to a mix of white and dark meat, which includes boneless chicken breasts.$19.99
8-Piece Fried Chicken Family Meal
8 pieces of our juicy chicken, marinated in our blend of herbs and seasonings, then battered and fried to crispy golden brown. Offered as classic fried chicken, or with our signature Nashville Seasoning added for extra flavor. A combination of dark meat pieces. Can upgrade to a mix of white and dark meat, which includes boneless chicken breasts. Includes sides of Mac'N Cheese and Slaw.$26.99
12-Piece Fried Chicken Bucket
12 pieces of our juicy chicken, marinated in our blend of herbs and seasonings, then battered and fried to crispy golden brown. Offered as classic fried chicken, or with our signature Nashville Seasoning added for extra flavor. A combination of dark meat pieces. Can upgrade to a mix of white and dark meat, which includes boneless chicken breasts.$24.99
12-Piece Fried Chicken Family Meal
12 pieces of our juicy chicken, marinated in our blend of herbs and seasonings, then battered and fried to crispy golden brown. Offered as classic fried chicken, or with our signature Nashville Seasoning added for extra flavor. A combination of dark meat pieces. Can upgrade to a mix of white and dark meat, which includes boneless chicken breasts. Includes sides of Mac'N Cheese and Slaw.$34.99
Sides
Seasoned Fries
Crispy French fries with our signature Nashville seasoning. Not spicy.$3.99
Mac'N Cheese
Cheesy, buttery Mac'N Cheese that is oozing with savory flavors.$3.99
ROCK'N Slaw
Our tangy, citrusy and colorful house slaw.$2.99
Crispy Fried Onion Strings$3.99
Creole Dirty Rice$2.49
Fried Mozzarella Flats & Boomerang Sauce$3.99OUT OF STOCK
2 Cookies$2.49
Southern Banana Pudding
Indulgent combination of fresh bananas, vanilla wafers, and fluffy vanilla pudding. To die for!$3.99OUT OF STOCK
Extra Sauces
Extra 2oz BOOMERANG Sauce on the side
Our signature sauce that keeps you coming back for more (aka, "Boomerang"), and goes with pretty much everything.$0.99
Extra 2oz Sauce - BUFFALO Sauce on the side$0.99
Extra 2oz Sauce - BBQ Sauce on the side$0.99
Extra 2oz Sauce - HONEY CHIPOTLE Sauce on the side$0.99
Extra 2oz Sauce - THAI SWEET CHILI Sauce on the side$0.99
Extra 2oz Sauce - GARLIC PARMESAN Sauce on the side$0.99
Extra 2oz BLUE CHEESE Dressing on the side$0.99
Extra 1 oz GOLDEN HONEY on the side$0.99
For Groups
10 Nashville Chicken Tenders
10 jumbo crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken tenders with pickles and Boomerang Sauce. Choice of 2 different Levels of Heat. Fries sold separately.$24.99
20 Nashville Chicken Tenders
20 jumbo crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken tenders with pickles and Boomerang Sauce. Choice of 3 different Levels of Heat. Fries sold separately.$47.99
10 Nashville Chicken Sliders
10 jumbo sliders made with crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken, potato rolls, pickles, house slaw and Boomerang Sauce. Choice of 2 different Levels of Heat. Fries sold separately.$42.99
20 Nashville Chicken Sliders
20 jumbo sliders made with crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken, potato rolls, pickles, house slaw and Boomerang Sauce. Choice of 3 different Levels of Heat. Fries sold separately.$79.99
5 Nashville Chicken Tenders + 5 Nashville Chicken Sliders
5 jumbo crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken tenders + 5 jumbo crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken sliders. Choice of up to 2 different Levels of Heat. Fries sold separately.$33.99
6 Individually Crafted Chicken Sandwiches
6 of our individually crafted chicken sandwiches! Seasoning and toppings vary per sandwich. Choose up to 3 types.$34.99
20 Jumbo Wings
20 jumbo, crispy and juicy chicken wings. Includes 4 dipping sauces, choice of 2.$34.99
30 Jumbo Wings
30 jumbo, crispy and juicy chicken wings. Includes 6 dipping sauces, choice of 3.$50.99
6 Nashville Tenders + 6 Nashville Sliders + 2 Chicken Sandwiches + 15 Jumbo Wings$76.99
3 lbs Boneless Wings Bucket
3lbs of our boneless wings, with 2 choices of our crafted Wing Dipping Sauces.$22.99
5 lbs Boneless Wings Bucket
5lbs of our boneless wings, with 3 choices of our crafted Wing Dipping Sauces.$35.99
20 Pieces Southern Fried Chicken
20 pieces of our juicy chicken, marinated in our blend of herbs and seasonings, then battered and fried to crispy golden brown.$43.99OUT OF STOCK
2 pounds Seasoned Fries
2 pounds of our signature seasoned, crispy french fries. Includes Boomerang Sauce.$18.99
64 oz Mac'N Cheese
A tub of cheesy, buttery Mac'N Cheese that is all around oozing with savory flavors.$36.99
64 oz Slaw
A tub of our tangy, citrusy and colorful house slaw.$22.99
Garden Salad - Serves 10-12$19.99
Extra Boomerang Sauce
Our signature sauce that keeps you coming back for more (aka, "Boomerang"), and goes with pretty much everything.$1.99
Extra Wing Dipping Sauces$1.99
4 oz Honey$3.49
6 pack - 12 oz Coke cans$13.99
6 pack - 12 oz Diet Coke cans$13.99
6 pack - 12 oz Minute Maid Lemonade cans$13.99OUT OF STOCK
6 pack - 12 oz Fanta Orange cans$13.99
6 pack - 24 oz Water bottles$13.99