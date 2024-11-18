ROCK'N HOT CHICKEN 529 Stanley Avenue
MAIN MENU
Nashville Tenders & Sliders
- 2 Nashville Tenders
2 jumbo crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken tenders with white bread, pickles and Boomerang Sauce. Served with seasoned fries.$8.99
- 2 Nashville Sliders
2 jumbo sliders made with crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken, potato rolls, pickles, house slaw and Boomerang Sauce. Served with seasoned fries.$10.99
- 1 Nashville Tender + 1 Nashville Slider
1 jumbo slider made with a crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken, a potato roll, pickles, house slaw and Boomerang Sauce.…plus 1 Nashville-style seasoned jumbo chicken tender. Served with seasoned fries.$9.99
- 1 Tender
1 jumbo crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken tender.$5.99
- 1 Slider
1 jumbo slider made with a crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken, a potato roll, pickles, house slaw and Boomerang Sauce.$7.49
- After School Special$7.99
Classic Southern Fried Chicken
- 2-Piece Fried Chicken - Thigh & Leg$6.99
- 2-Piece Fried Chicken Combo
2 pieces of crispy, golden fried chicken plus our seasoned fries, sliced pickles and 2oz of our original Boomerang Sauce for fry dipping! Also includes a 21 oz fountain drink. Offered as classic Southern Fried Chicken style, or with our signature Nashville Seasoning added for extra flavor.$11.99
- 8-Piece Fried Chicken Bucket
8 pieces of our juicy chicken, marinated in our blend of herbs and seasonings, then battered and fried to crispy golden brown. Buckets are a mix of white and dark meat. Offered as classic fried chicken, or with our signature Nashville Seasoning added for extra flavor.$23.99
- 8-Piece Fried Chicken Family Meal
8 pieces of our juicy chicken, marinated in our blend of herbs and seasonings, then battered and fried to crispy golden brown. Buckets are a mix of white and dark meat. Offered as classic fried chicken, or with our signature Nashville Seasoning added for extra flavor. Includes sides of Mac'N Cheese and Slaw.$27.99
- 12-Piece Fried Chicken Bucket
12 pieces of our juicy chicken, marinated in our blend of herbs and seasonings, then battered and fried to crispy golden brown. Buckets are a mix of white and dark meat. Offered as classic fried chicken, or with our signature Nashville Seasoning added for extra flavor.$31.99
- 12-Piece Fried Chicken Family Meal
12 pieces of our juicy chicken, marinated in our blend of herbs and seasonings, then battered and fried to crispy golden brown. Buckets are a mix of white and dark meat. Offered as classic fried chicken, or with our signature Nashville Seasoning added for extra flavor. Includes large sides of Mac'N Cheese and Slaw.$36.99
Chicken Sandwiches
- Country Stacker
Southern fried chicken breast on a potato roll, with lettuce, pickles and ranch dressing. Served with seasoned fries.$9.99
- Nashville Stacker
Nashville-style crispy chicken breast on a potato roll, with pickles, house slaw and Boomerang Sauce. Served with seasoned fries.$9.99
- Rhythm & Blues
Crispy Buffalo chicken breast on a potato roll, with slaw and blue cheese dressing. Served with seasoned fries.$9.99
- BBQ Stacker
Southern fried chicken breast on a potato roll, with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and crispy onions. Served with seasoned fries.$9.99
Jumbo Wings
Boneless Wings
- $5.99 Boneless Wings
Our boneless wings, with a choice a Wing Dipping Sauce.$5.99
- Boneless Wings Combo
Our boneless wings, with a choice a Wing Dipping Sauce, plus seasoned fries and a 21oz soda.$11.99
- 3lb Bucket of Boneless Wings
Our boneless wings, plus a choice of two of our Wing Dipping Sauces.$30.00
Sides
Extra Sauces
- Extra Boomerang Sauce
Our signature sauce that keeps you coming back for more (aka, "Boomerang"), and goes with pretty much everything.$1.99
- Extra Sauce - Buffalo$1.99
- Extra Sauce - BBQ$1.99
- Extra Sauce - Chipotle Honey$1.99
- Extra Sauce - Thai Sweet Chili$1.99
- Extra Sauce - Garlic Parmesan$1.99
- 4 oz Honey$3.49
For Groups
- 10 Nashville Chicken Sliders
10 jumbo sliders made with crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken, potato rolls, pickles, house slaw and Boomerang Sauce. Choice of 2 different Levels of Heat. Fries sold separately.$37.99
- 20 Nashville Chicken Tenders
20 jumbo crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken tenders with pickles and Boomerang Sauce. Choice of 3 different Levels of Heat. Fries sold separately.$64.99
- 10 Nashville Chicken Tenders
10 jumbo crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken tenders with pickles and Boomerang Sauce. Choice of 2 different Levels of Heat. Fries sold separately.$54.99
- 20 Nashville Chicken Sliders
20 jumbo sliders made with crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken, potato rolls, pickles, house slaw and Boomerang Sauce. Choice of 3 different Levels of Heat. Fries sold separately.$94.99
- 5 Nashville Chicken Tenders + 5 Nashville Chicken Sliders
6 jumbo crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken tenders + 6 jumbo crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken sliders. Choice of up to 2 different Levels of Heat. Fries sold separately.$45.99
- 6 Individually Crafted Chicken Sandwiches
6 of our individually crafted chicken sandwiches! Seasoning and toppings vary per sandwich. Choose up to 3 types.$54.99
- 20 Jumbo Wings
20 jumbo, crispy and juicy chicken wings. Includes 4 dipping sauces, choice of 2.$31.99
- 30 Jumbo Wings
30 jumbo, crispy and juicy chicken wings. Includes 6 dipping sauces, choice of 3.$44.99
- 6 Nashville Tenders + 6 Nashville Sliders + 2 Chicken Sandwiches + 15 Jumbo Wings$79.99
- 3 lbs Boneless Wings Bucket
3lbs of our boneless wings, with 2 choices of our crafted Wing Dipping Sauces.$29.99
- 5 lbs Boneless Wings Bucket
5lbs of our boneless wings, with 3 choices of our crafted Wing Dipping Sauces.$44.99
- 20 Pieces Southern Fried Chicken$44.99
- 30 Pieces Southern Fried Chicken$64.99
- 40 Pieces Southern Fried Chicken$84.99
- 2 pounds Seasoned Fries
2 pounds of our signature seasoned, crispy french fries. Includes Boomerang Sauce.$19.99
- 64 oz Mac'N Cheese
A tub of cheesy, buttery Mac'N Cheese that is all around oozing with savory flavors.$22.49
- 64 oz Slaw
A tub of our tangy, citrusy and colorful house slaw.$19.99
- Extra Wing Sauce$1.99
- 6 pack - 20 oz Coke Bottles$19.99
- 6 pack - 20 oz Diet Coke Bottles$19.99
- 6 pack - 20 oz Minute Maid Lemonade Bottles$19.99
- 6 pack - 20 oz Orange Fanta Bottles$19.99
- 6 pack - 24 oz Water Bottles$14.99