8-Piece Fried Chicken Family Meal

8 pieces of our juicy chicken, marinated in our blend of herbs and seasonings, then battered and fried to crispy golden brown. Offered as classic fried chicken, or with our signature Nashville Seasoning added for extra flavor. A combination of dark meat pieces. Can upgrade to a mix of white and dark meat, which includes boneless chicken breasts. Includes sides of Mac'N Cheese and Slaw.