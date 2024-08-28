ROCK'N HOT CHICKEN 529 Stanley Avenue
MAIN MENU (3PD)
NEW!! Classic Southern Fried Chicken
- NEW!! 2-Piece Southern Fried Chicken
2 pieces of golden, crispy fried chicken.$8.49
- NEW!! 2-Piece Southern Fried Chicken with Fries - LIMITED TIME OFFER!!
2 pieces of crispy fried chicken plus our seasoned fries, sliced pickles and 2oz of our original Boomerang Sauce for fry dipping! Offered as classic Southern Fried Chicken style, also available with our signature Nashville Seasoning for extra flavor.$13.49
- NEW!! 8-Piece Fried Chicken Bucket
8 pieces of our juicy chicken, marinated in our blend of herbs and seasonings, then battered and fried to crispy golden brown. Offered as classic fried chicken, or with our signature Nashville Seasoning added for extra flavor.$28.99
- NEW!! 8-Piece Fried Chicken Family Meal
8 pieces of our juicy chicken, marinated in our blend of herbs and seasonings, then battered and fried to crispy golden brown. Offered as classic fried chicken, or with our signature Nashville Seasoning added for extra flavor. Includes sides of our Mac'N Cheese and Slaw.$33.99
- NEW!! 12-Piece Fried Chicken Bucket
12 pieces of our juicy chicken, marinated in our blend of herbs and seasonings, then battered and fried to crispy golden brown. Offered as classic fried chicken, or with our signature Nashville Seasoning added for extra flavor.$38.99
- NEW!! 12-Piece Fried Chicken Family Meal
12 pieces of our juicy chicken, marinated in our blend of herbs and seasonings, then battered and fried to crispy golden brown. Offered as classic fried chicken, or with our signature Nashville Seasoning added for extra flavor. Includes large sides of Mac'N Cheese and Slaw.$43.99
Nashville Tenders & Sliders
- 2 Nashville Tenders with Fries
2 jumbo crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken tenders with white bread, pickles and Boomerang Sauce. Served with seasoned fries.$14.39
- 2 Nashville Sliders with Fries
2 jumbo sliders made with crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken, potato rolls, pickles, house slaw and Boomerang Sauce. Served with seasoned fries.$16.79
- 1 Nashville Tender + 1 Nashville Slider with Fries
1 jumbo slider made with a crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken, a potato roll, pickles, house slaw and Boomerang Sauce.…plus 1 Nashville-style seasoned jumbo chicken tender. Served with seasoned fries.$15.59
- 1 Nashville Tender with Fries
1 jumbo crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken tender with white bread, pickles and Boomerang Sauce. Served with seasoned fries.$11.39
- Extra Tender
1 jumbo crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken tender.$7.19
- Extra Slider
1 jumbo slider made with a crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken, a potato roll, pickles, house slaw and Boomerang Sauce.$8.99
Chicken Sandwiches
- Country Stacker w/ Fries
Southern fried chicken breast on a potato roll, with lettuce, pickles and ranch dressing. Served with seasoned fries.$15.59
- Nashville Hot Stacker w/ Fries
Nashville-style crispy chicken breast on a potato roll, with pickles, house slaw and Boomerang Sauce. Served with seasoned fries.$15.59
- Rhythm & Blues w/ Fries
Crispy Buffalo chicken breast on a potato roll, with slaw and blue cheese dressing. Served with seasoned fries.$15.59
- BBQ Stacker w/ Fries
Southern fried chicken breast on a potato roll, with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and crispy onions. Served with seasoned fries.$15.59
Jumbo Wings
Boneless Wings
- Boneless Wings
Our boneless wings, with a choice a Wing Dipping Sauce.$7.30
- Boneless Wings Combo
Our boneless wings, with a choice a Wing Dipping Sauce, plus seasoned fries and a 21oz soda.$14.65
- 3 lbs Boneless Wings Bucket
3lbs of our boneless wings, either classic "Southern Fried Chicken" style, and can also add our signature Nashville seasoning. Includes 2 choices of our crafted Wing Dipping Sauces.$36.60