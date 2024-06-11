ROCK'N HOT CHICKEN 529 Stanley Avenue
Meals
- 2 Nashville Tenders with Fries
2 Nashville seasoned jumbo chicken tenders with pickles, bread Boomerang Sauce and served with Nashville seasoned fries$11.99
- 2 Nashville Sliders with Fries
2 Nashville seasoned jumbo chicken tenders on a potato roll, with pickles, slaw, Boomerang Sauce, served with Nashville seasoned fries$13.99
- 1 Nashville Tender + 1 Nashville Slider with Fries
A Nashville seasoned jumbo chicken tender on a potato roll, with pickles, slaw, Boomerang Sauce, plus another Nashville seasoned jumbo chicken tender on the side, served with Nashville seasoned fries$12.99
- 1 Nashville Tender with Fries
A Nashville seasoned jumbo chicken tender with pickles, bread Boomerang Sauce and served with Nashville seasoned fries$9.49
- 5 Jumbo Wings
Jumbo, crispy and juicy chicken wings with a dipping sauce of your choice.$11.99
- 8 Jumbo Wings
Jumbo, crispy and juicy chicken wings with two dipping sauces of your choice.$16.99
- Extra Tender
A Nashville seasoned jumbo chicken tender$5.99
- Extra Slider
A Nashville seasoned jumbo chicken tenders on a potato roll, with pickles, slaw, and Boomerang Sauce$7.49
Chicken Sandwiches
- Country Stacker w/ Fries
Potato roll, plain chicken breast, lettuce, pickles and ranch dressing. Served with Nashville seasoned fries.$12.99
- Nashville Hot Stacker w/ Fries
Potato roll, Nashville seasoned chicken breast, slaw, pickles and Boomerang Sauce. Served with Nashville seasoned fries.$12.99
- Rhythm & Blues w/ Fries
Potato roll, Buffalo chicken breast, slaw and blue cheese dressing. Served with Nashville seasoned fries.$12.99
- BBQ Stacker w/ Fries
Potato roll, plain fried chicken breast, cheddar cheese, crispy onions and BBQ sauce. Served with Nashville seasoned fries.$12.99