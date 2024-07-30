ROCK'N HOT CHICKEN 529 Stanley Avenue
MAIN MENU
Nashville Chicken Meals & Wings
- 2 Nashville Tenders with Fries
2 jumbo crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken tenders with white bread, pickles and Boomerang Sauce. Served with seasoned fries.$11.99
- 2 Nashville Sliders with Fries
2 jumbo sliders made with crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken, potato rolls, pickles, house slaw and Boomerang Sauce. Served with seasoned fries.$13.99
- 1 Nashville Tender + 1 Nashville Slider with Fries
1 jumbo slider made with a crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken, a potato roll, pickles, house slaw and Boomerang Sauce.…plus 1 Nashville-style seasoned jumbo chicken tender. Served with seasoned fries.$12.99
- 1 Nashville Tender with Fries
1 jumbo crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken tender with white bread, pickles and Boomerang Sauce. Served with seasoned fries.$9.49
- 5 Jumbo Wings
Jumbo, crispy and juicy chicken wings with 1 dipping sauce of your choice.$11.99
- 8 Jumbo Wings
Jumbo, crispy and juicy chicken wings with 2 dipping sauces of your choice.$16.99
- Extra Tender
1 jumbo crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken tender.$5.99
- Extra Slider
1 jumbo slider made with a crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken, a potato roll, pickles, house slaw and Boomerang Sauce.$7.49
Chicken Sandwiches
- Country Stacker w/ Fries
Southern fried chicken breast on a potato roll, with lettuce, pickles and ranch dressing. Served with seasoned fries.$12.99
- Nashville Hot Stacker w/ Fries
Nashville-style crispy chicken breast on a potato roll, with pickles, house slaw and Boomerang Sauce. Served with seasoned fries.$12.99
- Rhythm & Blues w/ Fries
Crispy Buffalo chicken breast on a potato roll, with slaw and blue cheese dressing. Served with seasoned fries.$12.99
- BBQ Stacker w/ Fries
Southern fried chicken breast on a potato roll, with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and crispy onions. Served with seasoned fries.$12.99
Sides
Extra Sauces
- Extra Boomerang Sauce
Our signature sauce that keeps you coming back for more (aka, "Boomerang"), and goes with pretty much everything.$1.99
- Extra Sauce - Buffalo$1.99
- Extra Sauce - BBQ$1.99
- Extra Sauce - Chipotle Honey$1.99
- Extra Sauce - Thai Sweet Chili$1.99
- Extra Sauce - Garlic Parmesan$1.99
- 4 oz Honey$3.49
For Groups
- 10 Nashville Chicken Sliders
10 jumbo sliders made with crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken, potato rolls, pickles, house slaw and Boomerang Sauce. Choice of 2 different Levels of Heat. Fries sold separately.$65.00
- 20 Nashville Chicken Tenders
20 jumbo crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken tenders with pickles and Boomerang Sauce. Choice of 3 different Levels of Heat. Fries sold separately.$82.50
- 10 Nashville Chicken Tenders
10 jumbo crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken tenders with pickles and Boomerang Sauce. Choice of 2 different Levels of Heat. Fries sold separately.$45.00
- 20 Nashville Chicken Sliders
20 jumbo sliders made with crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken, potato rolls, pickles, house slaw and Boomerang Sauce. Choice of 3 different Levels of Heat. Fries sold separately.$115.00
- 6 Nashville Chicken Tenders + 6 Nashville Chicken Sliders
6 jumbo crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken tenders + 6 jumbo crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken sliders. Choice of up to 2 different Levels of Heat. Fries sold separately.$62.50
- 20 Jumbo Wings
20 jumbo, crispy and juicy chicken wings. Includes 4 dipping sauces, choice of 2.$45.00
- 30 Jumbo Wings
30 jumbo, crispy and juicy chicken wings. Includes 6 dipping sauces, choice of 3.$65.00
- 6 Nashville Tenders + 6 Nashville Sliders + 2 Chicken Sandwiches + 15 Jumbo Wings$100.00
- 2 pounds Seasoned Fries
2 pounds of our signature seasoned, crispy french fries. Includes Boomerang Sauce.$20.00
- 64 oz Mac'N Cheese
A tub of cheesy, buttery Mac'N Cheese that is all around oozing with savory flavors.$35.00
- 64 oz Slaw
A tub of our tangy, citrusy and colorful house slaw.$32.50
- 6 pack - 20 oz Coke Bottles$20.00
- 6 pack - 20 oz Diet Coke Bottles$20.00
- 6 pack - 20 oz Minute Maid Lemonade Bottles$20.00
- 6 pack - 20 oz Orange Fanta Bottles$20.00
- 6 pack - 20 oz Water Bottles$15.00