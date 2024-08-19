ROCK'N HOT CHICKEN 529 Stanley Avenue
MAIN MENU (3PD)
Nashville Tenders & Sliders
- 2 Nashville Tenders with Fries
2 jumbo crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken tenders with white bread, pickles and Boomerang Sauce. Served with seasoned fries.$14.39
- 2 Nashville Sliders with Fries
2 jumbo sliders made with crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken, potato rolls, pickles, house slaw and Boomerang Sauce. Served with seasoned fries.$16.79
- 1 Nashville Tender + 1 Nashville Slider with Fries
1 jumbo slider made with a crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken, a potato roll, pickles, house slaw and Boomerang Sauce.…plus 1 Nashville-style seasoned jumbo chicken tender. Served with seasoned fries.$15.59
- 1 Nashville Tender with Fries
1 jumbo crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken tender with white bread, pickles and Boomerang Sauce. Served with seasoned fries.$11.39
- Extra Tender
1 jumbo crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken tender.$7.19
- Extra Slider
1 jumbo slider made with a crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken, a potato roll, pickles, house slaw and Boomerang Sauce.$8.99
Classic Southern Fried Chicken
Chicken Sandwiches
- Country Stacker w/ Fries
Southern fried chicken breast on a potato roll, with lettuce, pickles and ranch dressing. Served with seasoned fries.$15.59
- Nashville Hot Stacker w/ Fries
Nashville-style crispy chicken breast on a potato roll, with pickles, house slaw and Boomerang Sauce. Served with seasoned fries.$15.59
- Rhythm & Blues w/ Fries
Crispy Buffalo chicken breast on a potato roll, with slaw and blue cheese dressing. Served with seasoned fries.$15.59
- BBQ Stacker w/ Fries
Southern fried chicken breast on a potato roll, with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and crispy onions. Served with seasoned fries.$15.59
Jumbo Wings
Boneless Wings
- Boneless Wings
Our boneless wings, with a choice a Wing Dipping Sauce.$7.30
- Boneless Wings Combo
Our boneless wings, with a choice a Wing Dipping Sauce, plus seasoned fries and a 21oz soda.$14.65
- 3 lbs Boneless Wings Bucket
3lbs of our boneless wings, with 2 choices of our crafted Wing Dipping Sauces.$36.60
Sides
Extra Sauces
- Extra Boomerang Sauce
Our signature sauce that keeps you coming back for more (aka, "Boomerang"), and goes with pretty much everything.$2.39
- Extra Sauce - Buffalo$2.39
- Extra Sauce - BBQ$2.39
- Extra Sauce - Chipotle Honey$2.39
- Extra Sauce - Thai Sweet Chili$2.39
- Extra Sauce - Garlic Parmesan$2.39
- 4 oz Honey$4.19
For Groups
- 10 Nashville Chicken Sliders
10 jumbo sliders made with crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken, potato rolls, pickles, house slaw and Boomerang Sauce. Choice of 2 different Levels of Heat. Fries sold separately.$79.30
- 20 Nashville Chicken Tenders
20 jumbo crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken tenders with pickles and Boomerang Sauce. Choice of 3 different Levels of Heat. Fries sold separately.$100.65
- 10 Nashville Chicken Tenders
10 jumbo crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken tenders with pickles and Boomerang Sauce. Choice of 2 different Levels of Heat. Fries sold separately.$54.90
- 20 Nashville Chicken Sliders
20 jumbo sliders made with crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken, potato rolls, pickles, house slaw and Boomerang Sauce. Choice of 3 different Levels of Heat. Fries sold separately.$140.30
- 6 Nashville Chicken Tenders + 6 Nashville Chicken Sliders
6 jumbo crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken tenders + 6 jumbo crispy Nashville-style white meat chicken sliders. Choice of up to 2 different Levels of Heat. Fries sold separately.$76.25
- 20 Jumbo Wings
20 jumbo, crispy and juicy chicken wings. Includes 4 dipping sauces, choice of 2.$54.90
- 30 Jumbo Wings
30 jumbo, crispy and juicy chicken wings. Includes 6 dipping sauces, choice of 3.$79.30