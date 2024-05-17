Skip to Main content
Rock 'N Hot Chicken
Pickup
ASAP
from
529 Stanley Avenue
0
Your order
Order Now
ROCK'N HOT CHICKEN 529 Stanley Avenue
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
529 Stanley Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11207
MAIN MENU
NA DRINKS
MAIN MENU
Meals
2 Nashville Tenders with Fries
$11.99
2 Nashville Sliders with Fries
$13.99
1 Nashville Tender + 1 Nashville Slider with Fries
$12.99
1 Nashville Tender with Fries
$9.49
5 Jumbo Wings
$11.99
8 Jumbo Wings
$16.99
Extra Tender
$5.99
Extra Slider
$7.49
Extra Sauces
Extra Boomerang Sauce
$1.99
Extra Sauce - Buffalo
$1.99
Extra Sauce - BBQ
$1.99
Extra Sauce - Chipotle Honey
$1.99
Extra Sauce - Thai Sweet Chili
$1.99
Extra Sauce - Garlic Parmesan
$1.99
4 oz Honey
Special Instructions
Continue
4 oz Honey
$3.49
Chicken Sandwiches
Country Stacker w/ Fries
$12.99
Nashville Hot Stacker w/ Fries
$12.99
Rhythm & Blues w/ Fries
$12.99
BBQ Stacker w/ Fries
$12.99
Sides
Seasoned Fries
$3.99
Slaw
$2.99
Mac 'N Cheese
$3.99
NA DRINKS
Bottled Drinks 20 oz
Bottle - Coke 20 oz
$3.99
Bottle - Diet Code 20 oz
$3.99
Bottle - Minute Maid Lemonade 20 oz
$3.99
Bottled Soda - Fanta Orange 20 oz
$3.99
Milkshakes
Milkshake - Vanilla 16 oz
$5.99
Milkshake - Chocolate 16 oz
$5.99
Rock 'N Hot Chicken Location and Hours
(718) 400-2449
529 Stanley Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11207
Closed
• Opens Saturday at 10:30AM
All hours
View menu
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement